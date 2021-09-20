U.S. 18 Planning Study Online Meeting

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 20, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is conducting a planning study on U.S. 18 from Spencer to Garner. The U.S. 18 PEL study area is 81 miles long and begins just west of S Grand Ave. in Spencer (Clay County) and extends to Country Club Dr. in Garner (Hancock County).

The Iowa DOT is providing an at your own pace virtual meeting.

At your own pace meeting:

Date/Time: Anytime between September 30 – October 11, 2021

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “US 18 PEL #2 Own Pace”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of proposed alternatives and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback.

For general information regarding the planning study or online public meeting, contact Krista Billhorn, transportation planner (Hancock & Kossuth Counties), Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-422-9447 or 800-477-4368, email krista.billhorn@iowadot.us or Dakin Schultz, transportation planner (Clay & Palo Alto Counties), Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-276-1451 or 800-284-4368, email dakin.schultz@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects. Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by October 11, 2021. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4391.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.