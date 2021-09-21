Women in Consumer Finance is proud to support women and girls around the world

Women in Consumer Finance Community Impact

WCF shares its 2021 community impact partners and shines a light on the important work they do to benefit the next generation of leading female talent.

POTOMAC, MD, US, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an event focused on engaging and growing female leaders, Women in Consumer Finance is committed to helping important causes not only within our own community but across our wider society. The WCF Community Impact Program supports hand-picked organizations that are dedicated to providing life-changing opportunities to women and girls through Black, Brown and Latina equity initiatives.

In 2021, WCF is partnered with two organizations that have inspiring missions and unique stories to tell.

Washington Area Women's Foundation is a community-supported foundation that invests in the power of women and girls of color in the Washington DC region. They open doors to opportunity, safety and security through grantmaking and advocacy. Two young women, Stephanie Villanueva and Re’Shae Green, who participated in one of their initiatives, the WAWF Rock Star Fund, will tell their stories at this year’s conference. The Rock Star Fund provides young women of color between the ages of 12 and 24 living in Washington, D.C. with funds to invest in their own learning, leadership, ideas, and community projects.

For the Good targets areas in Kenya where school enrollment is low, especially among girls. Despite considerable progress globally in primary school enrollment over the past twenty years, there continues to be low transition to secondary school. All of the data points to the critical role education plays in increasing incomes and improving health for women and their families. More importantly, it brings agency and power to half of the world. FTG works directly with communities and parents to address the myriad barriers to keeping girls in school. At this year’s conference you’ll hear directly from the organization’s Kenya-based Program Director, Millicent Garama, about the life-changing impact of their work.

WCF and The iA Institute are grateful for our Lead Community Impact Sponsors, ERC (ercbpo.com) and NCB Management Services, Inc. (ncbi.com). Their support allows us to make substantial donations to these organizations.

Women in Consumer Finance isn’t just focused on building the biggest, most energized network in consumer finance, it’s about so much more -- helping women and girls thrive across the country and even around the world.

WCF 2021 takes place in person in Scottsdale, AZ on December 6-8, then online on December 13-15 for those who cannot attend in person.

About Women in Consumer Finance

WCF is a truly special event. It's not at all about consumer finance, but about lifting women up without putting men down. The conference is designed to help women at all career levels to actively build their group of "people," to build confidence and communication skills and to overcome shared challenges. The connection is that we do all of this in the context of our common industry, so the relationships built are most likely to be directly useful. womeninconsumerfinance.com

About The iA Institute

The iA Institute is a media company that provides news, education, events and community for professionals in consumer finance. The iA team believes the value of your time and investment in our content should be undeniable, so we thoughtfully design everything we do with a focus on the details that make a difference. Our initiatives cover three areas: Legal & Compliance, Strategy & Tech, and Women & Diversity. iA is a certified Woman-Owned Business. theiAinstitute.com