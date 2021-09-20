Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 20, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashland

Ashland County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Denmark Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Rock Creek

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Le-Ax Regional Water District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

City of St. Clairsville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Bellaire

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Regional Transit Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Debra K. McKenzie

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

City of Springfield

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark County

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Village of Clarksville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Harvard Avenue Performance Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

City of Defiance

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Hayden Run Community Development Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morse Road Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Prairie Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

SUADD KURE, RN

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Triad Home Health Services, LLC

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Clinton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Fulton County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Highland County Joint Township District Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Village of Gambier

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

City of Ironton

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Springfield Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sylvania Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Big Island Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Grand Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Caledonia

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Village of Jerusalem

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Englewood

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Cardington Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Beaver Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County Health District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Village of Lexington

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Seneca

City of Fostoria

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Akron

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Stow

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Development Finance Authority of Summit County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Northfield

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Parral

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

City of Wooster

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

