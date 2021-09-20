For Immediate Release:

September 20, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Ashland County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Denmark Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Rock Creek IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Le-Ax Regional Water District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont City of St. Clairsville IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Bellaire IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Butler County Regional Transit Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Debra K. McKenzie MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Union Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark City of Springfield IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clark County IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Village of Clarksville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Harvard Avenue Performance Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Defiance City of Defiance IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Hayden Run Community Development Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morse Road Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc. IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Prairie Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 SUADD KURE, RN MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Triad Home Health Services, LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Clinton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Fulton County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Gallia Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Highland County Joint Township District Hospital IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Village of Gambier 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence City of Ironton 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Springfield Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Sylvania Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Big Island Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Grand Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Caledonia 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Mercer County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer County General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Village of Jerusalem 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of Englewood IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Cardington Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Beaver Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Preble County Health District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Village of Lexington IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Seneca City of Fostoria IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of Akron IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Stow C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Development Finance Authority of Summit County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Green Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Northfield Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Village of Parral 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne City of Wooster IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

