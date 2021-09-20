Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashland
Ashland County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Denmark Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Rock Creek
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Le-Ax Regional Water District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
City of St. Clairsville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Bellaire
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Butler County Regional Transit Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Debra K. McKenzie
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
City of Springfield
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clark County
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Village of Clarksville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Harvard Avenue Performance Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Defiance
City of Defiance
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Hayden Run Community Development Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morse Road Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Prairie Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Public Health Care Initiative Benefit Council
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
SUADD KURE, RN
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Triad Home Health Services, LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Fulton
Clinton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Fulton County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia
Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Highland County Joint Township District Hospital
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Village of Gambier
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
City of Ironton
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Springfield Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Sylvania Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Big Island Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Grand Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Caledonia
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
Mercer County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Village of Jerusalem
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of Englewood
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Cardington Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Beaver Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
Preble County Health District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Village of Lexington
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Seneca
City of Fostoria
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of Akron
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Stow
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Development Finance Authority of Summit County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Green Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Northfield
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Village of Parral
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
City of Wooster
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
