The Foxworth Theory Podcast Debuts Wednesday, Sept. 22nd on HarlemAmerica/VoiceAmerica with guest Antonio Fargas
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth’s new podcast talk series, The Foxworth Theory, premieres Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 2 pm Eastern on the HarlemAmerica Network and VoiceAmerica’s Variety channel.
Actor Antonio Fargas is the Foxworth Theory' Podcast's first guest on Wednesday, September 22nd at 2 pm ET
Ms. Foxworth’s first guest is actor ANTONIO FARGAS, known for his role as Huggy Bear on TV’s Starsky & Hutch. Fargas has been appearing on stage and screen for nearly 60 years as of 2021 with 50 movies to date, many TV shows and numerous stage productions. . A strong advocate of the strength and diversity of African-American culture, Fargas holds positions on the boards of Rhode Island's Langton Hughes Center for the Arts and The Martin Luther King Center of Newport
Future guests on The Foxworth Theory Podcast include:
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH 2021
DR. HASSAN TETTEH - the Health Mission Chief for Warfighter Health at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) in the Department of Defense (DoD), Thoracic Surgeon for MedStar Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6TH, 2021
TAMIL is a couture and fashion designer whose footwear and accessories have resulted in partnerships with several brands.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13TH 2021
WARRINGTON HUDLIN - film producer/director, known for hit movies such as “House Party” and “Boomerang” as well as his work within the virtual reality field.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20TH 2021
CHEF CARLOS BROWN - award winning chef whose dinner table included celebrities such as Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg as well as Barack & Michelle Obama; Chef Brown has a culinary school for youth to learn the fine art of cooking.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27TH 2021
ADRIAN ALICEA - fashion designer whose edgy clothing from dresses to men’s wear have brought events such as New York Fashion Week to a whole new level)
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD 2021
JAY T. JENKIINS (dancer, singer and choreographer whose resume includes working with Prince, Salt N Pepa and rapper Kool Moe Dee)
The podcast’s team includes executive producers Angelo Ellerbee (Double XXposure Media Relations) with VoiceAmerica’s Dee Daniels and HarlemAmerica’s G. Keith Alexander. The show’s director is Mike Lee with Kevin Goins as producer.
The Foxworth Theory can be heard weekly on the HarlemAmerica Network and VoiceAmerica’s Variety channel, Wednesdays at 2 pm ET starting on September 22nd, 2021 – www.voiceamerica.com/variety
