COVID-19 Daily Update 9-20-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 20, 2021, there are currently 21,490 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 54 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,424 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Lewis County, a 49-year old female from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Lewis County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Ritchie County, a 58-year old male from Ritchie County, a 68-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 47-year old male from Wood County, a 23-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, a 51-year old female from Wood County, a 45-year old male from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Barbour County, a 52-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wayne County, a 37-year old male from Taylor County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 41-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Hardy County, a 58-year old female from McDowell County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Morgan County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 74-year old male from Wyoming County, a 50-year old female from Webster County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 55-year old female from Jackson County, and a 59-year old male from Raleigh County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians and extend our deepest sympathy to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (116), Berkeley (909), Boone (317), Braxton (240), Brooke (186), Cabell (1,480), Calhoun (144), Clay (125), Doddridge (108), Fayette (542), Gilmer (49), Grant (255), Greenbrier (420), Hampshire (242), Hancock (273), Hardy (255), Harrison (1,025), Jackson (323), Jefferson (466), Kanawha (1,584), Lewis (167), Lincoln (181), Logan (555), Marion (680), Marshall (421), Mason (303), McDowell (308), Mercer (862), Mineral (452), Mingo (450), Monongalia (415), Monroe (205), Morgan (164), Nicholas (393), Ohio (396), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (108), Pocahontas (50), Preston (470), Putnam (832), Raleigh (964), Randolph (188), Ritchie (201), Roane (153), Summers (151), Taylor (191), Tucker (52), Tyler (146), Upshur (450), Wayne (542), Webster (57), Wetzel (261), Wirt (73), Wood (1,072), Wyoming (432).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison Streets), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.