4 BR/1.5 BA Home in the Arrowhead Development of Virginia Beach, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This home is located in a desirable and quiet neighborhood, and is only minutes from I-64 & I-264, 6 miles from Norfolk International Airport, 7 miles from Norfolk, 9.5 miles from Portsmouth.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction of a 4 BR/1.5 BA ranch/rambler style home on .19 +/- acre lot in the Arrowhead subdivision of Virginia Beach, VA, on Thursday, September 23 at 5 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Location-Location-Location!! This solid home is located in a desirable and quiet neighborhood, and is only minutes from I-64 & I-264, 6 miles from Norfolk International Airport, 7 miles from Norfolk, 9.5 miles from Portsmouth, 13 miles from Chesapeake & the Oceanfront and 15 miles from Naval Air Station Oceana,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase this rarely offered beach get-away.”
225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 is a ranch style 1,612± sq. ft. 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a .19± acre lot in Arrowhead subdivision.
The property’s many features include:
• Large updated eat-in kitchen w/conveying appliances
• Living room
• Former attached garage now converted into a den
• Attic
• Concrete driveway
• Wood & chain link fencing; 2 outbuildings
• Public utilities (water, sewer & gas)
• Close to Arrowhead Elementary & Kempsville High Schools
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
