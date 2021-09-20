4 BR/1.5 BA Home in the Arrowhead Development of Virginia Beach, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 is a ranch style 1,612± sq. ft. 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a .19± acre lot in Arrowhead subdivision.

225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462

225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 is a ranch style 1,612± sq. ft. 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a .19± acre lot in Arrowhead subdivision.

225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462

225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 is a ranch style 1,612± sq. ft. 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a .19± acre lot in Arrowhead subdivision.

225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462

This home is located in a desirable and quiet neighborhood, and is only minutes from I-64 & I-264, 6 miles from Norfolk International Airport, 7 miles from Norfolk, 9.5 miles from Portsmouth.”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction of a 4 BR/1.5 BA ranch/rambler style home on .19 +/- acre lot in the Arrowhead subdivision of Virginia Beach, VA, on Thursday, September 23 at 5 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“Location-Location-Location!! This solid home is located in a desirable and quiet neighborhood, and is only minutes from I-64 & I-264, 6 miles from Norfolk International Airport, 7 miles from Norfolk, 9.5 miles from Portsmouth, 13 miles from Chesapeake & the Oceanfront and 15 miles from Naval Air Station Oceana,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase this rarely offered beach get-away.”

225 Cheyenne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 is a ranch style 1,612± sq. ft. 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a .19± acre lot in Arrowhead subdivision.

The property’s many features include:
• Large updated eat-in kitchen w/conveying appliances
• Living room
• Former attached garage now converted into a den
• Attic
• Concrete driveway
• Wood & chain link fencing; 2 outbuildings
• Public utilities (water, sewer & gas)
• Close to Arrowhead Elementary & Kempsville High Schools

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Blue Box Auction Gallery
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 757-550-0285
info@nichollsauction.com

You just read:

4 BR/1.5 BA Home in the Arrowhead Development of Virginia Beach, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Blue Box Auction Gallery
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 757-550-0285 info@nichollsauction.com
Company/Organization
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
40 Carriage Hill Lane
Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22407
United States
540 220 1130
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Web Site

More From This Author
4 BR/1.5 BA Home in the Arrowhead Development of Virginia Beach, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Bidding Set to Close on 3BR Home & 47.9+/- Acre Farm w/Poutry Houses in Dayton, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/2BA Home in Alexandria, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
View All Stories From This Author