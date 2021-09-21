Strengthening Data Protection in Healthcare Urgently Needed
The Diplomatic Council's exclusive agreement with Temos provides for its accredited clients to become “Preferred Providers” for Diplomatic Council employees & members plus associated organizations.”BERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temos International Healthcare Accreditation and its strategic partner, The Diplomatic Council, are hosting a two-hour web-seminar on October 12, 2021, focused on data protection especially as it pertains to healthcare.
— Dr. Claudia Mika, Temos CEO
Data breaches including ransomware attacks are on the rise making data protection increasingly important particularly when it comes to protecting patients’ healthcare information. Data protection legislation and regulation already exists in many countries including the European Union (GDPR) and United States (HIPAA) and is being adopted by many more newcomers such as Brazil. Leading expert, Alex Cespedes will lead a practical session sharing first-hand experiences, knowledge, insights, and traps to avoid during the two hour-session that includes a Q&A portion for participants to ask about their most pressing problems.
Temos and The Diplomatic Council have been strategic partners for several years. Because of Temos’ track record for the highest standards of accreditation programs for hospitals and clinics around the world, the Diplomatic Council has entered into an exclusive agreement with Temos for its accredited clients to become “Preferred Providers” for employees and members of The Diplomatic Council as well as its associated organizations.
According to Dr. Claudia Mika, Temos Founder and CEO, “Our relationship with The Diplomatic Council is a great privilege. Our team as well as our accredited hospitals and clinics value the relationship based on excellence and trust. Working together to present this web-seminar is the next step in our relationship to focus on an issue of growing importance. We are pleased to share the expertise of Mr. Alex Cespedes with our clients and a wider audience”.
For more information about the web-seminar and to register to participate, please visit: https://temosacademy.clickmeeting.com/data-protection-in-the-real-world/register.
About Alex Cespedes:
Alex Cespedes is an Independent Data Protection Consultant. Alex is a data protection consultant supporting organizations in Thailand to reach compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and the Cybersecurity Act, while leveraging his EU experience with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Directive for Network and Information Security (NIS Directive).
Alex is also the chair of the Data Protection, Privacy and Ethics Working Group established in March 2021 as part of the Diplomatic Council (DC) Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam (CLMTV) Mission. The goal of this Working Group is to support policy goals and activities, share lessons learned and facilitate stakeholder engagement.
In the past 10 years, Alex has worked on data risk and compliance projects across Europe, both in the private and public sector. He has developed a multidisciplinary approach to solving data protection issues from an organizational, technical, and legal point of view with a focus on information security.
About The Diplomatic Council
The Diplomatic Council (DC) is a United Nations (UN) accredited, global Think Tank founded with the objective to serve as a bridge between diplomacy, economy, and society. Diplomatic Council members believe that economic diplomacy provides a solid foundation for international understanding and a more peaceful interaction amongst nations.
The Diplomatic Council is driven by active members from diplomacy, economy, and society who develop mutually beneficial business relationships, encourage intercultural relations, and promote friendly relations among nations in a world where economic competency and social entrepreneurship are intertwined, a think tank bridging business and diplomacy is crucial.
Temos is the exclusive healthcare accreditation member of the Diplomatic Council delivering special business development opportunities to its clients. Temos accredited hospitals, clinics, and medical travel coordinators are given The Diplomatic Council Preferred Provider status to provide unique business development and networking opportunities. To learn more about this benefit, visit: https://www.temos-worldwide.com/temos-network--alliance-.aspx
About Temos:
About Temos International Healthcare Accreditation: Temos is the first international accreditation organization that included standards specifically for international patient management, also known as medical tourists, while its accreditation programs benefit all patients. It continues to raise the requirements for accreditation, adding value for its clients, their patients, and the governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, and other businesses that rely upon Temos quality. Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals, ambulatory care/outpatient services, cosmetic surgery clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics, and community pharmacies as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”).
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Baerbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
