Cubresa enters into Memorandum of Understanding with the University of California, Davis

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubresa Inc., a world leader in the design and development of PET insert systems for MRI, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of California, Davis.

The MOU provides a mechanism to identify and potentially pursue specific technical and application-focused research projects related to Alzheimer’s Disease and the utility of simultaneous PET/MRI imaging, specifically evaluating Cubresa’s investigational clinical BrainPET insert system, and its potential for detection and therapy monitoring of the disease.

“The multi-faceted nature of Alzheimer’s related diseases requires multiple modalities to understand a patient’s individual trajectory.” remarked Dr. Audrey Fan, Assistant Professor, Neurology and Biomedical Engineering and the co-leader of the Neuroimaging Core of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UC Davis. “I look forward to discuss potential projects through this partnership, specifically those focused on the unique functional and physiological imaging capabilities that PET/MRI brings together to quantify vascular contributions to dementia in a scan-efficient manner.”

“Cubresa is extremely pleased to be entering into this relationship with UC Davis”, said James Schellenberg, Ph.D., Cubresa’s Founder and CEO. “The projects in consideration with Dr. Fan and her colleagues could be instrumental as Cubresa looks to investigate the potential role of PET imaging in the diagnosis and therapy monitoring of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as to optimize the functionality of our BrainPET technology as we look towards continued advances in therapeutics.”

About BrainPET

BrainPET is an investigational PET insert dedicated to the human brain imaging marketplace. It is intended to retrofit into installed 1.5T, 3T and 7T MRI systems, and will be useful for those clinical sites that want the advantages of simultaneous PET-MR imaging. The BrainPET insert is being developed to enhance the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological diseases including Alzheimer’s and other dementias as well as brain cancers, epilepsy surgical planning and movement disorders. BrainPET is an investigational device and is not available for commercial sale.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products are being developed to enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com

–30–