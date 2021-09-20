Intel Malaysia allocated additional RM2 Million towards COVID-19 relief efforts
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intel Malaysia, has committed an additional RM2 Million to assist in the battle against COVID-19 in the country. This is in addition to RM3.2 Million already contributed since the onset of the pandemic last year, making the total contribution over RM5 Million so far.
Intel’s latest donation will target three main areas:
• Medical equipment and support for hospitals tackling COVID-19, focused on the Penang and Kulim, Kedah areas. Items provided will include oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, parameter monitors, advanced syringe pumps, nasal canula machine tubes and nose probes, etc.
• ‘Community Care’ packages of food and essentials for underserved groups, including healthcare and security front-liners.
• Technological assistance to support the remote learning needs of underserved students.
These donations are being administered and managed by the Penang Science Cluster to ensure the donations reach the institutions and individuals who need them in a timely manner.
Robin Martin, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Assembly Test Manufacturing at Intel Corporation, said, “The healthcare system is under a huge strain right now, especially in states like Penang and Kedah where COVID-19 cases continue to rise. As a company that has deep roots in the country, we are committed to supporting the Malaysian community, and hope that our contributions help ease some of the burden on our brave healthcare front liners so that they can continue to look after us all.”
“I would also like to highlight the efforts and spirit of the employees at Intel Malaysia, who have been an active part of these contributions; be it their donations as part of the new funding allocation, or their time and personal resources towards collectively helping Malaysia overcome COVID-19,” he added.
Intel Malaysia’s latest donations build on a variety of major donations and initiatives that the company has already undertaken since the start of the pandemic. These include an initial RM3.2 Million contribution towards medical equipment (i.e. PPEs, test kits, ventilators, patient monitors and air purifiers) for general hospitals in Penang, Kedah, Perak, Selangor and Sabah, care packages for medical and security front-liners and food essentials to NGOs and underserved communities, as well as remote learning initiatives through technology such as the Penang Science Cluster Project Lit Up, Laptop-on-Loan Program and the Penang State E-Learning initiative.
"Penang Science Cluster is proud to work with Intel to channel this latest donation to organisations and individuals in need during these difficult times. Intel is indeed making a significant difference in our community", said Peng Ee Ooi, CEO of Penang Science Cluster.
In addition to the RM5 Million COVID-19 relief fund commitment, Intel also set up the Intel Malaysia COVID-19 Immunization Program (IMCIP) to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19 through vaccinations and also keep its workforce safe. As part of the IMCIP, an on-site vaccination center or Pusat Pemberian Vaksin (PPV) has been set up at Intel’s Penang campus to vaccinate not just Intel employees, but also those from 115 neighboring companies and their respective supplier companies. Through IMCIP, over 12,000 Intel employees and contingent workers, and over 5400 employees from neighboring companies in Penang have been fully vaccinated.
