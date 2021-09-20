Across the Ocean Shipping expands its reputation as carbon neutral leader with new website: Carbon Neutral Shipping
Across the Ocean Shipping, launches Carbon Neutral Shipping: a website that enables shipping firms to offset carbon emissions generated via sea and air freight
Shipping and transportation are huge contributors to carbon emissions; thus, it is up to us as the leaders in freight forwarding services to reduce the impact that shipping has on the environment.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the Ocean Shipping expands its reign as carbon neutral leader with new website: Carbon Neutral Shipping.
— Managing Director of ATOS, David Aherne
Carbon Neutral Shipping, a new initiative owned and operated by Australia’s leading freight forwarder’s, Across the Ocean Shipping, will enable supply chain leaders to offset the total carbon emissions generated during sea and air freight shipments. With the shipping industry calling for ways to offset emissions, this new service addresses a significant gap in the logistics market.
Climate change is a global concern and one of the biggest threats facing the environment. Over 80% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from consumer goods are accountable to supply chains; this statistic includes the transport of goods (McKinsey Sustainability, 2016).
Carbon Neutral Shipping is conscious of the impact the shipping and logistics industry has on the world’s carbon footprint. To ensure accountability is maintained, Carbon Neutral Shipping can calculate the carbon emissions relevant to a businesses shipment and offset the Co2 on their behalf through trace. technology. The partnership with trace.: one of the globe’s leading organisations for offsetting carbon emissions, enables this.
Once this number is calculated, clients are provided with suggestions as to how they can further reduce their carbon footprint via Carbon Neutral Shipping’s supply chain optimisation techniques, which identify the current impact the businesses supply chain is having on the environment.
Carbon Neutral Shipping has strategically partnered with a diverse range of projects, all of which align with the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development and span the globe. Every tonne of Co2 offset during the shipment through certified carbon credits is offset through projects that include, traditional indigenous land restoration in Australia, the international development of renewable energy plants, and protecting the biodiversity of forests across Victoria.
CEO and Managing Director of ATOS, David Aherne, has outlined that Carbon Neutral Shipping aims to provide logistics managers with the tools and resources to take climate positive freight action:
“Carbon Neutral Shipping takes the guesswork out of carbon neutral shipping analysis and assessment and aims to provide its customers with effective tools and resources to educate them about the dire need to invest in carbon positive freight solutions,” he said.
“Shipping and transportation are huge contributors to carbon emissions; thus, it is up to us as the leaders in freight forwarding services to reduce the impact that shipping has on the environment.”
About Across the Ocean Shipping
Carbon Neutral Shipping is an initiative developed by Across the Ocean Shipping (ATOS). ATOS is an international freight forwarding company based in Australia. With offices located also in the USA and Netherlands. ATOS provides its clients with effective logistic solutions for all of their international shipping needs.
