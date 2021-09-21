Trust Science ® Named Finalist for 2021 Banking Tech Awards: FinTech of the Future
Trust Science's Credit Bureau 2.0 ® decision management system has been shortlisted for the 2021 Banking Tech Awards in the FinTech of the Future category.
We are humbled to be recognized by the Banking Technology Awards alongside such well-established and highly respected peers in the global banking and FinTech community.”SAN FRANCISO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Science ®, the creator of Credit Bureau 2.0 ®, announces that the 2021 international Banking Technology Awards by FinTech Futures has selected it as a finalist in the category of FinTech of the Future. Credit Bureau 2.0 is a globally patented FinTech SaaS for lenders that dramatically improves and automates credit decisioning in a legally compliant way. Credit Bureau 2.0 more accurately assesses the tens of millions of people who are wrongly scored by conventional methods.Trust Science helps deserving people get the loans they deserve by quickly and easily helping lenders stop missing and dismissing Invisible Prime ™ borrowers.
— Evan Chrapko, Founder & CEO, Trust Science
The Banking Technology Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of technology in financial services worldwide, highlighting Trust Science’s position among other FinTech unicorns and household name financial institutions. These awards attract major players and specialists in the sector, with past award recipients and other nominees including Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, TD Bank, Virgin Money, TSB, Lloyds Bank, Alior Bank, Nordea, DBS Bank, and Barclays.
“We are humbled to be recognized by the Banking Technology Awards alongside such well-established and highly respected peers in the global banking and FinTech community,” said Evan Chrapko, Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “We’re incredibly proud to have been able to harness the power of AI and alternative data in a fully compliant manner to offer lending leaders a fair, ethical, and inclusive way to properly score financially-stressed, underbanked, and thin-file borrowers, right now. We absolutely believe that Credit Bureau 2.0, now patented in over a dozen countries around the world, will be a key part of the FinTech ecosystem for years to come and look forward to helping even more deserving people get the loans they deserve.”
This year’s ceremony and gala dinner will be held in London on November 24th, 2021.
About www.TrustScience.com USA Inc. (see global I.P. map here)
Trust Science ® delivers its Credit Bureau 2.0 ® SaaS to lenders. This award winning FinTech uncovers Invisible Prime ™ borrowers for lenders, de-risking their ability to give loans to deserving applicants who are wrongly scored by conventional means. Financial Inclusion is achieved by accurately assessing systemically excluded, thin file, and so-called 'no hit' consumers. Previously marginalized people now have an onramp into the modern economy, a multi-trillion dollar global opportunity. Gartner ® has cited Trust Science contributions re: Explainable AI research and Trust Science also prioritizes FCRA compliance and worldclass Security & Scalability. Importantly in these volatile and privacy-challenged times, this platform has productionized AI/ML and it also has direct-to-consumer Smart Consent ™ technology for gathering consented/permissioned data from loan applicants. ROIs of up to 200x have been enjoyed by lenders via this technology which is now protected by 42 patents (2 of which have been successfully used in an offensive capacity in the U.S.) and trademarks granted across 19 different countries, with another 40 patents still pending. Led by a serial technology commercialization entrepreneur who has delivered over$1/2 Billion of gains to shareholders in his career, Trust Science is preparing to raise funds at the Series A/B level into one of the business world's simplest cap tables.
