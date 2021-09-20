Crypto Curious Beginners get 2nd Chance as Dan Hollings The Plan Extends Final Beta Offering

Dan Hollings The Plan Cover Image bitcoin sheet passive income

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, September 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto investing for beginners over 50 just got simplified thanks to a program called "The Plan" by Dan Hollings.Heather Farrell, founder of The Profitable Expat says Hollings has cracked the crypto code and figured out the lowest risk way to invest in the cryptocurrency market today. This is welcomed news for mature investors who are often held back by fears of falling into a scam, or over concerns of high levels of complication to get set up.Farrell is a Beta 1 member and wrote a thorough review of The Plan for interested parties to learn more.The Plan is a 6-week digital training program that teaches people a set-and-forget system that uses automation (called bots) to trade crypto coins and earn passive income.There are several ways to make money in crypto, and this particular one will profit from the constant volatility of the market, and possibly make a capital gain as well if the underlying asset (the crypto coin) goes up in value while it is held.Farrell says "One of the most exciting things about this investing strategy is that passive income can be earned in any market direction." Most investors try to time the market by buying low and selling high, which rarely works. In fact, it is estimated that people lose money more than 90% of the time using this method which is comparable to a Vegas gamble.Students of The Plan who are using this solid strategy are reportedly profiting upwards of 80% of the time, for two reasons.#1 Students are taught how to avoid taking a loss which is a critical skill to utilize.#2 Daily profits are made in any market direction whether the coins are going up in value, or going down.These factors are what categorize this strategy as low-risk. With that said it is important to realize that cryptocurrencies are considered high risk and people can lose money. Hollings recommends only investing money one can afford to lose."If it sounds too good to be true," says Farrell "... it isn't, and here's the catch; investors are required to open their own exchange account and maintain control of their investment capital at all times."The Plan is not an investment pool or scheme, it's a simple program that teaches people how to use predetermined settings to create automated bots that buy and sell multiple times (sometimes hundreds of times) in a day while the investor is out living life.The time required to do The Plan is quite low; approximately 12-15 hours to complete the course, and 1-2 hours to get set up with a personal exchange account.After that people need less than 1 hour per week to monitor or adjust their bots, making this a truly passive stream of income that is added instantly to the account balance and is available to withdraw or reinvest.Currently in its final Beta offering, the doors closed last Saturday for newcomers to join. Hollings later agreed to reopen and conduct one final webinar training (on the 23rd) as a final gesture of goodwill before beta-testing is closed permanently.Interested parties can register and claim a free seat in this upcoming training webinar (spaces are limited).Having run several thousand students through The Plan, Hollings will soon produce the polished version which will be sold at a higher price. For the next week, people can continue to purchase The Plan for $2,500 USD. Students are required to have a minimum of $3,000 USD in start-up investment capital in order to realize the full benefits of this strategy.This Investment capital will be used by the individual to fund their personal exchange account, which he or she will own and control.The Plan and the strategy it teaches is beginner-friendly and is ideal for anyone who wants to get a better return on their capital.People can reach out to Heather Farrell for more information at heather@legitebiz.comDISCLAIMER: The information provided here does not constitute investment advice or financial advice and should not be treated as such. The Crypto market is considered risky and you can lose money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. Investors should "do your own research" (DYOR) and consult a licensed professional in your jurisdiction. I do not work for The Plan or its associates, I am an independent affiliate and the opinions expressed here are my own. I may receive referral payments if you click on links in this article.

