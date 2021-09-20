EXQUISITE PERUVIAN CUISINE COMES TO THE HAMPTONS
Appetizing some of the most exquisite Peruvian dishes, cocktails made with Signature Peruvian Pisco, in day full of art, music, and traditional folk dance.
"It will be a feast for the palettes, with the tasting of the most exquisite Peruvian dishes, with live demonstrations, Pisco-based cocktails, in a pleasant atmosphere of art,music and folk dances," ”NEW YORK, EAST HAMPTON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recognized Peruvian chefs come for the first time to the exclusive East Hamptons area of New York; to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Peru to the World Expo (PTWE) an organization specialized in promoting Peruvian cuisine in the United States and the World.
— Melvi Davila
Peru to the World Expo hosts this fabulous event at luxurious gardens of the hotel "The Baker House 1650" in East Hampton, New York - 181 Main Street, East Hampton, NY (Saturday, September 26th, 2 pm-7p). Among the guests, prominent high profile business people, politicians, investors, local authorities, and restauranteurs from The Rams Head Inn (Chef Joe Smith, Sen Restaurant (Chef Owner Jesse Matsuoka), K Pasa Restaurant (Chef Miguel Reyes & Chef-Owner David Hart) Tora Matsuoka.
Chefs Ambassadors of Peru's Brand, Flavio Solorzano, and Roger Arakaki, lead chefs to create each exquisite dish to treat the most delicate palates to the Best Peruvian Cuisine, traditional desserts, and drinks while enjoying traditional Peruvian dances, music, and art.
The celebration, organized by PTWE and Marina Coast Peru, whose executive director is businesswoman Antonella Bertello, will also recognize the most successful personalities contributing to the praised Peruvian cuisine reaching the most demanding palettes in the World. The "PTWE Bicentennial Chef Leadership Award of Excellence 2021" will be presented as a tribute to the Bicentennial of the Independence of Peru.
On this occasion, the highest award will go to the famous Peruvian chef and restaurateur Juan Chipoco, owner of Ceviche 105 - Inti. Mo, Pollos & Jarras and Yuca 105 from Miami, Florida; the prominent Doctor Plastic Surgeon, Otto Cedrón, and the renowned Peruvian recently elected Mayor of Port Chester, Luis Marino.
"We are proud to offer this culinary exhibition. Together with our famous Peruvian Pisco, our flagship drink, will be showcasing the Super Foods that will highlight the presence of the most well-known Peruvian personalities and local authorities," said Melvi Davila, president and CEO of PTWE.
The tenth annual culinary exhibition is done with the support of Goya Foods, Inca's Food, Peruvian Connection, The Baker House, Exclusive Insurance Company, Somos to Perú, among others. Peru to the World Expo establishes itself as the most important international gastronomic event in New York; which It also has the institutional support of PromPerú, OCEX NY, and the Consulate General of Peru in New York.
A year ago, the World Travel Awards (WTA) named Peru as the Main Culinary Destination in South America, a distinction described by the media as 'The Oscar of the tourism industry, which fills us with special pride," Davila remarked. This year the event will count as a Guest of Honor to Ambassador Marita Landaveri, Consul General of Peru in New York.
Peru to the World Expo will also recognize influential Peruvian personalities within the framework of the Third Summit of the Most Important Peruvian Chefs in the World. It will also be an excellent opportunity to expose Peruvian superfoods in what has been called "Super Foods of Peru at Hamptons," where Quinoa, Peruvian Peppers, Chili Peppers, Artichoke, Coffee, and Cacao will be presented.
As a star artist, the famous Peruvian singer and folklorist William Luna will entertain guests with his traditional music. Gorgeous art pieces by Lana Llama NY of Cathy Smith & Peru Gift Shop by Peruvian Designer Evelyn Brooks will showcase beautiful one-of-a-kind Peruvian handicrafts.
ABOUT PERU TO THE WORLD EXPO
Peru to the World Expo is the first U.S. event and business initiative that for over ten years showcases Peruvian's culinary excellence to the World, highlighting Peru's diverse gastronomic and millenary culture. The Expo is open to U.S.importers, entrepreneurs, trade associations, buyers, and distributors interested in generating connections between them.
Evelyn Brooks
Peru Gift Shop
+1 571-221-4150
