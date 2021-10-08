Dr Philip Salem & Where Do We Stand? In his words
It is also the responsibility of every one of us. We should be all one to win this war.”HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Philip Salem, President of Salem Oncology Center, shares his thoughts on the new variant of the coronavirus, the Delta variant. What distinguishes the Delta virus from the Alpha and original virus is its rapid transmissibility and ability to infect children under 12. The good news is that this variant is not deadlier; it is only more transmissible, meaning it can infect more people than other variants. Also, more good news, a new article has been published in the August 12 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine showing that the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines against the Delta variant is more or less the same as in Alpha and the original virus. To protect yourself against the Delta virus, Dr Salem, who served on an Advisory Committee on Healthcare for President George H.W. Bush, says, "Everyone should get vaccinated. Two shots are a must."
— Dr Philip Salem
Dr Salem, who has been a Cancer Physician and Researcher for 53 years, says, "The vaccination should be enforced one way or another. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have poorly educated the public about the value of vaccination and the nature of the virus. Many people who refuse to receive the vaccine believe that receiving it is a personal choice. I do not believe so. I believe that it is a personal choice when you do not impact the lives of others. When impacting others, particularly when putting them at the risk of death, it is no longer a personal choice." Those who decide not to receive the vaccine put themselves at high risk of developing an infection and become a threat to transmitting the virus to others with the potential of causing death. He elaborates his point, "America has failed to deal with the unvaccinated appropriately. Two things are needed, education and introducing a penalty for those who do not accept to be vaccinated. We certainly should not allow people who refuse vaccination to let us fail in controlling the pandemic."
Dr Salem advises to seriously consider a booster for people at high risk and who have been more than six months from the second dose of the vaccine. Those people considered at high risk are the elderly, medical personnel and patients who are immunocompromised. He is in support of seriously exploring the possibility of expanding the vaccination program to children under 12, particularly those at high risk. Just last month, Pfizer and BioNTech said in a press release that based on data collected in a trial that the companies' two-dose Covid-19 vaccine was safe and showed a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11. The trial included more than 2,000 children. No Covid vaccines have yet been authorized or approved for use in children under 12.
Since we have not made significant progress in treating the COVID-19 infection, Dr Salem reminds the basic prevention guidelines: washing hands, social distancing, wearing face masks, and avoiding crowds. And, in his opinion, the most important is avoiding crowds. Even fully vaccinated people should continue to abide by these guidelines as they are still at risk of developing the infection.
"People who are at risk of developing the infection should consider receiving a booster of the vaccine or treatment with monoclonal antibodies. The latter is the best available treatment to reduce the risk of infection in high-risk people," he suggests. All cancer patients should be aware that they are at high risk, and those who are fully vaccinated should consider the booster.
Prevention is critical in the fight against cancer. Dr Salem passionately states, "We should not delay a screening procedure or treatment, the delay of which may impact the quality of life or the duration of life. Only procedures, tests or treatments where delay would not impact survival or quality of life may be delayed. The world should not be standing still because of the coronavirus."
In conclusion, it is essential to emphasize that Dr Salem sees winning the war against this virus is not confined to government and healthcare experts. He says, "It is also the responsibility of every one of us. We should be all one to win this war." For more information on Dr Philip Salem or Salem Oncology Center, visit https://pasalem.com.
Salem Oncology Center
Salem Oncology
+1 713-796-1221
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook