Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Worcester County

September 19, 2021

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in Worcester County.

Shortly after 4:30 pm. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the intersection of westbound US Route 50 and MD Route 610 in Worcester County for a crash involving two motorcycles. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Harley Davidson, driven by Brian P. Riley, 47, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, crashed into a 2002 Harley Davidson, which had a male driver with a female passenger. The passenger on Riley’s motorcycle, Lorrie J. Buoymaster, 49, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of her injuries. She died Sunday at Shock Trauma.

The male driver from the second motorcycle was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, while his female passenger was transported by Delaware Aviation to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware for treatment of their injuries. Riley was taken into custody at the scene, but was later released. The Maryland State Police Crash team is conducting the investigation. After consulting with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov