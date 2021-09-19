Grammy Winning Producer Jeff Jones Shares his Thoughts About his Work on New Album Solace by The Dave Mullen Ensemble

Jeff Jones Grammy The Dave Mullen Ensemble Solace Jeff Jones & Dave Mullen

Grammy-Winning Producer Jeff Jones "Jedi Master" Shares his Thoughts About his Work on New Album Solace by Saxophonist Dave Mullen of The Dave Mullen Ensemble

Extraordinary art takes extraordinary effort. In my opinion, Dave Mullen's latest musical offering SOLACE is extraordinary art and the evening it was recorded they caught lightning in a bottle!” — Jeff Jones, aka "The Jedi Master"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Jones, aka "The Jedi Master" is an American Grammy Winning Record Producer and 2x Grammy-nominated engineer whose prolific career has spanned decades. Jeff is best known for his innovative and unconventional techniques for bringing analog sound into the digital domain. In 2008, he won a Grammy for producing Dr. John's "City That Care Forgot", an album released in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. A regular collaborator with Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jeff produced, recorded, and mixed albums & special projects under the direction of Wynton Marsalis. Jeff also recorded satellite radio broadcasts and records with artists such as Eric Clapton, Norah Jones, Willie Nelson, Chick Corea, Cedar Walton, Randy Weston, Kenny Burrell, and Bobbi Hutcherson. He traveled with the JALC Orchestra to The Basque region of Spain and Produced the epic “Vitoria Suite” featuring Paco De Lucia. Jeff currently serves on the Board of Directors for The Jazz Power Initiative “Transforming lives through Jazz arts education” and is an active Voting Member of The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.In his own words, Jeff expresses his experience working on "Solace" by the Dave Mullen Ensemble. "Jedi Masters don’t produce ear candy. Jedi Masters produce classic records that stand the test of time. We Jedi have a saying “extraordinary art takes extraordinary effort”. In my opinion, Dave Mullen's latest musical offering SOLACE is extraordinary art and the evening it was recorded they caught lightning in a bottle!Power, fluidity, groove, tenderness, and high integrity are all words that apply to this recording. When Dave approached me to mix Solace I jumped at the chance. Our first collaboration 30 years prior produced a recording that we had both independently held up as an example of true excellence for many years. I wasn’t disappointed when I heard the tracks Dave brought me. Then, hearing of Dave’s loss during the recording process I knew this record was going to be special. When the realities and struggles of life and emotion converge among musicians who are friends it makes for classic recordings. It was immediately apparent that together these musicians had captured unique energy that embodied the process of ascension. I thought to myself “this is some next-level stuff”!I started by meticulously reviewing each microphone of the multitrack listening for the musician’s intent. Each note each of the ensemble played was examined and balanced against the whole. Once I understood the intent, the path to balancing came easily. Dave pays respect to history, but that legacy had to be shown in the correct light for everything on the record to tie together properly. The performances are steady yet daring like a wild animal on a hunt. I sought to maintain the fire of immediacy in the mix that was embodied in the performances. So, I mixed, and mixed, and remixed till we were both happy.The result? A cacophonous rush of energy, at times jagged at other times smooth as butter. A spiritually centered recording so deeply steeped in the emotion of the time it’s difficult to stay still as I listen. Homage is paid to Dave’s late brother, the Brecker’s, Rahsaan, Thelonious, Coltrane, and other greats in a way that keeps their vision and contribution alive and integrates everything into a mosh pit of moving energy and excellence. I’m proud of this work. It was worth the wait, worth the birthing pains, and worth the “extra” to make it special. Take a listen and you’ll see for yourself!"

