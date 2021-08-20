The Dave Mullen Ensemble 'Solace' Gathers Recognized Jazz Luminaries on a Bold and Timeless New Release
Mullen gathers a group of his masterful peers: pianist Jon Cowherd, bassist Hans Glawischnig, drummer E.J. Strickland and, special guest, trumpeter Jim Seeley.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saxophonist/composer Dave Mullen offers a welcome dose of Solace to a world sorely in need of it on his invigorating new album. Far from the somber elegy, the title might imply, Mullen finds his comfort in the inspiring voices of some of jazz’s most iconic figures, and in the exhilarating musicianship of a group of his masterful peers: pianist Jon Cowherd, bassist Hans Glawischnig, drummer E.J. Strickland and, in a pair of special guest appearances, trumpeter Jim Seeley. The album was also mixed by the Grammy-winning producer-engineer Jeff Jones, a regular collaborator with Jazz at Lincoln Center who has worked with the likes of Wynton Marsalis and Dr. John.
The core quartet of brilliant musicians was specially convened for this date, though Mullen (Roy Ayers, Vic Juris) and Cowherd (Brian Blade, Cassandra Wilson) share a friendship dating back nearly 30 years. Another long-standing friendship with Glawischnig (Chick Corea, Ray Barretto) made him an obvious choice to hold down the bass chair. At the recommendation of Cowherd, Mullen then reached out to Strickland (Ravi Coltrane, Russell Malone), and the combination clicked. Seeley (Chico and Arturo O’Farrill), another old friend, was an integral addition to the album’s opening pair of tracks. “When we came together and played, it just felt like magic,” Mullen recalls.
"Mullen dedicates some of these tracks to legends like Ellington, Coltrane, and Monk, and his own vision certainly runs parallel to those names as he navigates through some top-notch jazz we won’t forget anytime soon."
-Tom Haugen Take Effect Reviews
" This record is firing on all cylinders. With a quintet of instrumentalists at the peak of their art, the music played here carries everything in its path."
-Yves Dorison Culture Jazz
"Solid blowing that goes the distance throughout.”
“He's paid attention to a wide swath of records from the sax greats, learned the lessons without regurgitating them. ”
-Chris Spector Midwest Record
“David Mullen on tenor and soprano saxes comes equally from the David Sanborn and Gato Barbieri schools of phrasing and rhythmic pulse, and he has a melodic sensibility on a par with Stan Getz as a young musician.”
-Thom Jurek All Music Guide (AMG)
The Grind by The Dave Mullen Ensemble 'Solace'