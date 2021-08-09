Introducing the Explosive New Album "Solace" by the Dave Mullen Ensemble
Featuring Opening Track "The Grind" Released on Mullsoul Music Records
This record is firing on all cylinders. With a quintet of instrumentalists at the peak of their art, the music played here carries everything in its path.”UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC-based saxophonist Dave Mullen releases his long-awaited new album The Dave Mullen Ensemble ‘Solace’ on Mullsoul Music Records that features inspired performances by pianist Jon Cowherd, bassist Hans Glawischnig, drummer E.J. Strickland, and trumpeter Jim Seeley. An album of healing, heartfelt jazz dedicated to some of the music’s most iconic voices such as John Coltrane, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, McCoy Tyner, and Michael Brecker.
— Yves Dorison Culture Jazz
‘Solace’ is currently climbing up the Jazzweek chart and is getting played in rotation internationally.
Mullen has always maintained an active, in-demand role as a sideman with some of the music’s leading names, a jaw-dropping roster that includes Roy Ayers, Vic Juris, Mark Egan, Marc Ribot, John Medeski, Claudio Roditi, Cecil Bridgewater, John Hicks, Delfeayo Marsalis, and Robin Eubanks. That’s in addition to his work in a myriad of other genres, alongside the varied likes of Gloria Gaynor, Nile Rodgers, P-Funk, Bernie Worrell, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ben Vereen, and Gil Scott Heron.
"This record is firing on all cylinders. With a quintet of instrumentalists at the peak of their art, the music played here carries everything in its path."
-Yves Dorison Culture Jazz
"Solid blowing that goes the distance throughout.”
“He's paid attention to a wide swath of records from the sax greats, learned the lessons without regurgitating them. ”
-Chris Spector Midwest Record
“David Mullen on tenor and soprano saxes comes equally from the David Sanborn and Gato Barbieri schools of phrasing and rhythmic pulse, and he has a melodic sensibility on a par with Stan Getz as a young musician.”
-Thom Jurek All Music Guide (AMG)
"it's apparent that Dave has been influenced by some of the best.”
-WorldSpace Corporation Satellite Radio
Margarita Mullen
Mullsoul Music
+1 551-697-8676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter