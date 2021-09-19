Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Burglary in Fletcher

CASE#: 21A203660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Between Sept 5 and Sept 18, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1212 Mayotte Road, Fletcher VT

VIOLATION: Burglary of camp

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

 

VICTIM: James Pierson

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/19/2021 the victim reported that a camp which he owned at the above address had been burglarized. The victim reported that an older Rinnai kerosene heater had been stolen and window to the residence broken in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked the call the State Police

 

 

