St. Albans Barracks // Burglary in Fletcher

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: Between Sept 5 and Sept 18, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1212 Mayotte Road, Fletcher VT

VIOLATION: Burglary of camp

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: James Pierson

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/19/2021 the victim reported that a camp which he owned at the above address had been burglarized. The victim reported that an older Rinnai kerosene heater had been stolen and window to the residence broken in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked the call the State Police