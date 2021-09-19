St. Albans Barracks // Burglary in Fletcher
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203660
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: Between Sept 5 and Sept 18, 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1212 Mayotte Road, Fletcher VT
VIOLATION: Burglary of camp
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: James Pierson
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/19/2021 the victim reported that a camp which he owned at the above address had been burglarized. The victim reported that an older Rinnai kerosene heater had been stolen and window to the residence broken in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked the call the State Police