Sheréa VéJauan Earns John C. Maxwell Program Certification
Now Fully Certified to Deliver Maxwell Curriculum Worldwide
Becoming a certified member of the John Maxwell Team helps our members build their knowledge and experience - while becoming more confident.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheréa VéJauan has become a globally certified John Maxwell Team member and now has the ability and tools to serve as an executive, business, or life coach.
— John C. Maxwell
Sheréa VéJauan joins over 12,000 certified members worldwide who are using the proven, turnkey Maxwell Method to deliver individual and group coaching, courses, workshops, keynote presentations, and more through the Maxwell Licensed Product Suite.
Sheréa VéJauan attended the 3-Day International Maxwell Certification Live Event, held August 30th – Sept 1, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. The John Maxwell Team certification event was led by internationally known leadership authority, John C. Maxwell. The John Maxwell Team program provides leadership, coaching, speaking and sales training taught by Maxwell and a team of international experts.
Sheréa VéJauan will now be able to add the Maxwell Licensed Product Suite, consisting of the seven topic areas Maxwell is renowned for, including New York Times Bestseller The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, among many others.
“The greater the impact you want to make, the greater your influence needs to be,” Maxwell said. “Becoming a certified member of the John Maxwell Team helps our members build their knowledge and experience - while becoming more confident. Associating with leaders internationally gives certified John Maxwell Team members tremendous credibility in the marketplace,” Maxwell added.
About Sheréa VéJauan:
Sheréa VéJauan is the author of The 2021 Goals Journal: A One-Year Personal Goal Achievement System Inspiring You to Dream, Plan, and Take Immediate Action Towards Your Goals and co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation and purpose attainment.
Sheréa is also a Certified Coach, Trainer, and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team. She resides in Southern California, a devoted wife of twenty-nine years and mother to three adult children. Visit her at http://shereavejauan.com/
About The John Maxwell Team: The John Maxwell Team is the largest and fastest-growing entrepreneur certification program in the world. The three-day International Maxwell Certification, presented by the John Maxwell Team, teaches the Maxwell Method™ of Coaching, Speaking, and Sales and certifies executive and business coaches, teachers, trainers, and speakers through a three-day certification program led by John C. Maxwell and his team of experts. More than 12,000 global members comprise the John Maxwell Team following successful certification.
Sheréa VéJauan
The Goal Setter's Club
+1 9092589206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn