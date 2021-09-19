Royalton Barracks/ DUI II/ Criminal DLS/ Arrest on a warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203090

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2021 at approximately 5:11 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II/ Criminal DLS/ Arrest on a warrant

ACCUSED: Timothy Oconnell

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownsville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/18/2021 at approximately 5:11 PM Vermont State Police dispatch was made aware of a single motor vehicle crash into a pole in the area of Legion Drive in Hartland, VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to the scene. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Timothy Oconnell was operating under the influence of intoxicants with a criminally suspended license. Oconnell also had an active arrest warrant. Oconnell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 10/26/2021 to answer to the charges and held on $2,500 bail per the underlying warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2021 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.