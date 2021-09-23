Linden Botanicals Is the Only Source for Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus Kits
ShieldsUp Immune Support Kits (Cistus incanus - Phyllanthus niruri - Rosa rugosa - Agarikon Mushroom) sold by Linden Botanicals
ShieldsUp Immune Support Kits contain Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Rosa rugosa, and Agarikon mushroom
ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits Contain Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), and Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon Mushroom).
Linden Botanicals designed our ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits to include the necessary ingredients to provide immune system support in fighting off invading pathogens.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits are a proprietary collection of five healthy herbal extracts and one amino acid. The kits include Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom), Torilis japonica, and L-lysine. No other company sells both Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri, and no other kits in the world contain these six ingredients.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
This proprietary collection of six extracts is designed to support the body’s immune defenses, help inhibit the lifecycle of common viruses, and fight colds, flus, coughs, and invading pathogens. It is also designed to support the respiratory tract, protect against free radical damage, and protect against overactive immune response inflammation.
“Linden Botanicals only sells teas and extracts with substantial scientific research behind them,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We chose our small selection of teas and extracts specifically because they have the proven potential to repair body systems. Linden Botanicals also designed our ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits to include the necessary ingredients to provide immune system support in fighting off invading pathogens.”
Cistus incanus offers significant immune support and scientifically proven relief of cold and flu symptoms. Cistus incanus also provides support as a mosquito and tick repellant.
Phyllanthus niruri has antiviral, antimalarial, and antibacterial properties, and it has the potential to support a balanced immune system and provide support for people dealing with chronic illness.
Rosa rugosa (also called Rose Hips) may enhance immune response and help to control inflammation. Vitamin C is able to scavenge damaging reactive oxygen species to protect the body’s cells and tissues from oxidative damage.
Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom) is used to protect against viral infections. The Greek physician Dioscorides described it as “elixirium ad longam vitam” (“the elixir of long life”) in Materia Medica, the earliest western herbal medical manual.
Finally, the antiviral and antibacterial agents in Torilis japonica support healthy inflammation response, and L-lysine, an amino acid, may inhibit viral replication and block receptors involved in stress response.
“Now more than ever, it’s smart to be wary of supplements that offer miracle cures or claim to ‘boost immunity,’ Van der Linden says. “We suggest that people look for immune support, not an immune boost. Start with the hundreds of resources on our site, including our FAQ pages on Cistus, Phyllanthus, Rosa rugosa, and Laricifomes. We also recommend that people search the hundreds of studies on Cistus, Phyllanthus, Rosa rugosa, and Laricifomes on the National Institutes of Health website.”
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri, Cistus incanus, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), and Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom). These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
Carolyn Daughters
Linden Botanicals
carolyn@lindenbotanicals.com