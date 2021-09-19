After Two Centuries, Government of Haiti Honors Emperor and the Life's Work of Bayyinah Bello
After two centuries , the government of Haiti has finally passed a law making September 20, the birthdate of Emperor Jean Jaques Dessalines, a national holiday.PORT AU PRINCE, HAITI, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than two centuries, the government of Haiti did not officially recognize the historical figure of General Jean Jacques Dessalines, the architect of Haiti's independence. Last week, the Haitian government finally declared September 20 , the birthday of General Dessalines a national holiday.
Between 1800-1803, General Jean Jacques Dessalines defeated all three European armies, Spanish, British, and French to ensure the freedom of the enslaved nation of Haiti. He thereby founded the first free and independent black nation outside of Africa. Dessalines achieved the abolition of slavery in the new world more than 50 years prior to the United States passing the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that freed enslaved Africans. General Dessalines who himself had been born into slavery set an example for the world of victory over circumstance, triumph over the evil of slavery. He was declared Emperor of Haiti on October 8, 1804 and died two years later leaving a legacy of freedom to the Haitian people and the world.
For decades prior to today, Professor Bayyinah Bello, an internationally recognized Afro-Haitian historian, writer, and speaker, carried the torch for the recognition of Emperor Dessalines and his significance to the people of Haiti. "In one of his famous speeches," says Professor Bello, Dessalines says that we have dared to become free. I thought it was the least that we could do to dare to celebrate one of the greatest men in the history of liberation from slavery and oppression."
On her own, Professor Bello celebrated September 20 as the Emperor's birthday with events, presentations, and art until her non-profit foundation FONDASYON FELICITEE took over the celebration in 1999. For the past 21 years, FONDASYON FELICITEE has organized festivities around the biography of Emperor Dessalines with plays, songs, and poems honoring the national hero. His black and red colors were displayed as the true Haitian flag. This week, the life's work of Professor Bello and her FONDASYON FELICITEE is recognized and celebrated.
As Dessalines said, "We have dared to become free, now let us dare to run our country by ourselves and in our own best interest." This year, with the official recognition of Jean Jaques Dessalines as a national hero, many hope that the political future of Haiti is based on the Dessalines commitment to independence and freedom for all people.
On Monday September 20 from 1 pm - 3 pm EST, FONDASYON FELCITIEE plans a global webinar to celebrate Haiti's Emperor. Participation is free. Donations are welcome.
