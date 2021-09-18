Submit Release
*UPDATE* Middlesex Barracks missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

CASE#: 21A303696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Jacob Meteyer

STATION; Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/18/2021 1300 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

SUBJECT: Helen Robinson

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

** UPDATE** Helen Robinson was found alive and uninjured nearby her home at approximately 1530 hours. The Vermont State Police extends extreme appreciation for the efforts from the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, Vermont State Police K9 Team, Waterbury Fire Department, and all those who provided information into locating Mrs. Robinson.

 

 

On 9/18/2021 at approximately 1200 hours, Helen Robinson was discovered missing from her residence of 243 East Wind Drive in Waterbury. Relatives advised Robinson had walked away from the residence and had been gone for approximately an hour at the time. Robinson is described as being 5’1” tall, approximately 100lbs with white/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, pants, and black slip on shoes. She does not have a cell phone in her possession and she is said to have medical issues as well as suffers from dementia. Please reach out to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks if you have any helpful information or sightings of Robinson.

 

 

 

 

 

Lieutenant Debra Munson

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218

(802) 498-8218

E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.

