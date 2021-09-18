Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of G Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the 300 block of G Street, Southwest.

At approximately 4:15 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, 42 year-old Ny’Tina Walker of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).