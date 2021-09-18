Sir Hemp Co. Ramping Up Production of it's CBD RSO Oil & Delta 8 Gummies Amid Record Sales
Florida based industrial hemp extracts manufacturer & direct-to-consumer retailer of CBD products will ramp up it's production of CBD RSO oil & Delta 8 gummiesFLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid increasing sales, Sir Hemp Co., Florida based CBD manufacturer and direct-to-consumer retailer will be ramping up its RSO Oil and Delta 8 gummies production. Both industrial hemp extract items have been a driving force in the company’s sales says, President, Alfredo Cernuda. “Customers have recognized and understand the love, penchant for quality, and work that goes into our products.”
Sir Hemp’s CBD RSO oil was a new line extension introduced earlier this year. RSO is a highly concentrated version of their popular Full Spectrum CBD Oil. While their Delta 8 gummies were introduced only approximately two months ago. Both items are leading the companies sales and growth, solidifying Sir Hemp Co as a dominant player in the world of industrial hemp products to consumers.
Adherence to absolute quality and transparency is the reason why Sir Hemp Co.’s owners choose the motto: 'CBD with Distinction, CBD The Right Way' ™. Since its inception Sir Hemp has stood by that motto. Over a year and a half later they continue to craft quality CBD oil for sale crafted in small batches from 100% U.S.A. grown hemp. Sir Hemp manufactures various hemp extracts, ranging from Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil, consisting of organic industrial hemp extract containing all-natural cannabinoids found in the hemp plant including high potency CBD as well as other minor cannabinoids including THC, to Isolate hemp CBD oil containing only CBD for those who prefer a CBD only product.
It is worth noting that they will only ship Delta 8 THC gummies to the States which have not banned the sale of delta-8.
More information, including educational information about CBD can be found on their website.
*This and all Delta 8 products on Sir Hemps website are in compliance with section 10113 of the 2018 farm bill and contains less than 0.3% delta 9 THC .
Stacy Jones
Sir Hemp Co.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn