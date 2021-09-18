A New Online Store Filled With Holistic Pet Treats
Pet Bella Boutique and Supply AnnouncementLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new line of Azmira Pet Foods has been added to Pet Bella Boutique and Supplies Store.
Pet Bella Boutique is the leader in natural food products carrying brands such as Azmira Pet Foods and Zukes. They also offer state of the art pet photography at affordable prices.
The founder Shari Emami comes from a background of volunteering with ASPCA and a business background. She started this business in 2021 pre COVID primarily to offer pet items that are for the dog, bird and cat lover.
The pet photography is offered in Southern California only, but has in studio and outdoor settings where the photographer travels to the client. It’s wonderful and the portraits come out beautifully and unique. It’s a great way to have a gift for yourself and your pet. Open to all animals.
Pet Bella Boutique and Supply
www.petbellaboutiqueqndsupply.com
Shari Emami
+1 866-490-0269
petbellaboutiqueandsupply@gmail.com