Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,532 in the last 365 days.

A New Online Store Filled With Holistic Pet Treats

Pet Bella Boutique and Supply Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new line of Azmira Pet Foods has been added to Pet Bella Boutique and Supplies Store.

Pet Bella Boutique is the leader in natural food products carrying brands such as Azmira Pet Foods and Zukes. They also offer state of the art pet photography at affordable prices.

The founder Shari Emami comes from a background of volunteering with ASPCA and a business background. She started this business in 2021 pre COVID primarily to offer pet items that are for the dog, bird and cat lover.


The pet photography is offered in Southern California only, but has in studio and outdoor settings where the photographer travels to the client. It’s wonderful and the portraits come out beautifully and unique. It’s a great way to have a gift for yourself and your pet. Open to all animals.


Pet Bella Boutique and Supply
www.petbellaboutiqueqndsupply.com

Shari Emami
Pet Bella Boutique and Supply
+1 866-490-0269
petbellaboutiqueandsupply@gmail.com

You just read:

A New Online Store Filled With Holistic Pet Treats

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.