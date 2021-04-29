Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FOI Line Now Carried in the Bayshore Mall

New Product Line Hits Boutique in the Bayshore Mall

EUREKA, CA, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new product line called FOI, which is “Faith” in French has been placed in the store Couture Designer Boutique in the Bayshore Mall next to Ulta Beauty and TJ Maxx.

Couture carries a wide variety of designer dresses, skincare and other items. The owner of FOI, Shari is excited about having her product line in the boutique.

Shari has a background in Fashion Design and took extension courses at both Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons- The New School. FOI carries vegan and cruelty free natural skincare that is safe for everybody. It's made if pure botanicals and backed by estheticians.

Shari is a huge animal lover and believes in the importance of using vegan products. To purchase items, visit Couture Designer Boutique at 3300 Broadway Suite 410 Eureka, Ca and in the Bayshore Mall.

Shari Emami
FOI
+1 818-795-7472
Holisticbeauty411@yahoo.com

