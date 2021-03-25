Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Best Pet Photography in Southern California

The grand opening that caters best photography in California and pet products across the USA.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When coming across established pet photographers, its hard to come by a service that caters to a wide variety of areas. At Pet Bella Boutique and Supply, there are photographers that photograph pets outdoors and indoors in a professional studio setting. It is an online boutique, providing products for birds, cats and dogs as well as photography services for all types of animas.

Pet photography is a service that is on the rise, as many pet owners love to spend money on their pets. Its a great way to remember your pet and major publications can also reach out to get a wide variety of shots with animals. They are constantly looking for the best photographers on staff.

Pet Bella Boutique and Supply is a newly opened boutique and customers can receive a coupon code for their portrait session. Its a great deal it seems, and the quality of photos are downright excellent. Look at the testimonials as its already gaining traction.

Some of the products carried , are from brands like Nutri-Vet, Zukes and Greenies. There are also fancy dog collars, and much more.
It has potential to compete with some of the great retailers, as it offers both services and an online marketplace. Customers can go and talk to a customer care specialist live and the whole website is really cool. Sounds like a great idea! Woof! Heres to happy shopping!


For more info go to : www.petbellaboutiqueandsupply.com
Owner: Shari Emami

Shari Emami
Owner
petbellaboutiqueandsupply@gmail.com

