Mary Hsieh appointed CEO for new Medicare Advantage plan, Mass Advantage

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Advantage, new Medicare Advantage health plan, has appointed Mary Hsieh as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role Hsieh will launch and oversee all business strategies and operations.

“Mary’s success with provider-sponsored health plans and her experience launching and building new Medicare Advantage plans in Massachusetts and across the country made her a natural choice for Mass Advantage,” said Eric Dickson, MD, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health and board member of Mass Advantage. “Her passion for improving the total healthcare experience for older adults aligned perfectly with our vision and commitment to this community.”

“Mary knows what it takes to build an organization that meets the needs of patients in the community,” said Jack Shields, Co-founder and Chairman of Shields Health Solutions and Board Member of Mass Advantage. “We are pleased to have her leadership as we build Mass Advantage to provide seniors in Central Massachusetts access to affordable, high-quality care that leverages the tremendous resources of UMass Memorial Health.”

Prior to launching Mass Advantage, Hsieh was the Managing Director of the Medicare Practice at Health Management Associates (HMA), a national consulting firm known for its expertise and thought leadership in state and federally funded programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. Under her leadership, HMA became the recognized premier firm in the $650 billion Medicare and duals market and expanded its Medicare advisory services nationally.

“I am honored to help build this historic new venture that will give Medicare-eligible patients here in Worcester County a more person-centered and dignified healthcare experience,” Hsieh said. “As a local plan, Mass Advantage will give its members access to UMass Memorial Health physicians and other providers in the area that they have grown to trust with their care. This organization will be laser-focused on its members and their needs.”

Hsieh has also served in various leadership roles at Kaiser Permanente, including driving the market strategy and performance for their government business lines in the Georgia region with over $750 million in annual revenues. She guided the company to become the first Medicare Advantage plan in the market to achieve CMS’s 5-star rating, the highest recognition for industry-leading performance in healthcare quality and customer satisfaction. She also established Kaiser’s Medicaid business in Georgia, creating access for 25,000 children in Medicaid to Kaiser’s acclaimed quality of care and services.

Hsieh holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree (PharmD) from the University of California (UC), San Francisco, an MPH from UC Berkeley and a BS in Biochemistry from UC Davis.

Medicare-eligible Worcester County residents may select Mass Advantage as their health plan when Medicare’s annual enrollment period begins on October 15. Coverage for newly enrolled members will begin on January 1, 2022. The plan will give Medicare beneficiaries access to the lifesaving, world-class resources of UMass Memorial Health, as well as to other providers.

The plan will offer several in-person and virtual informational seminars for Medicare beneficiaries beginning in October. Additionally, anyone interested in receiving more information about Mass Advantage can visit www.massadvantage.com/learnmore and request information about available options. Details about benefits will be provided after October 1.

Mass Advantage is a Massachusetts health insurance company with a Medicare contract offering HMO and PPO plans. UMass Memorial Health and other providers and physicians are available in our network.

About Mass Advantage

Launched in 2021, Mass Advantage is a health insurance company established to serve residents in Worcester County, Massachusetts. As a licensed HMO, Mass Advantage offers Medicare Advantage plans that provide access to the physicians and services of UMass Memorial Health, as well as other providers. The company was formed as Central Mass Health, LLC doing business as Mass Advantage with ownership interests held by UMass Memorial Health Ventures, Inc., Shields Managed Care Solutions, LLC and WCAS CM Holdings LLC.



