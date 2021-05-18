UMass Memorial Health Is First to Use FORS during Endovascular Procedure

New fiber optic technology gives surgeons a safer picture during invasive procedures

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgeons at UMass Memorial Medical Center are the first in the United States to perform a minimally invasive complex aortic aneurysm repair with a new technology that uses fiber optic cable imaging instead of XRAY radiation. Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) is an imaging technology, that markedly reduces radiation doses during endovascular procedures.

FORS uses fiberoptic cable deformation instead of radiation for three-dimensional tracking of wires, catheters and other invasive clinical devices. The FORS technology minimizes radiation exposure for the patient and providers while giving doctors crystal clear images inside the patient’s body.

On Wednesday, May 5, FORS was used for a 71 -year old male patient undergoing a FEVAR procedure to repair a large thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm. The procedure was successful and the patient is currently doing very well.

“As you know, radiation allows us to do a lot of great things but if used continuously it can pose a threat to the health of a patient and to everyone on the treatment team,” said Andres Schanzer, MD, FACS, professor and chief, Division of Vascular Surgery at UMass Memorial Medical Center. “FORS technology is a critical step towards moving away from our dependence on XRAYs and radiation while providing safe and effective minimally invasive treatments.

UMass Memorial Health is the only center in the United States with FORS capability and has already completed three procedures with two more scheduled for later this month. The latest patient received only 25 percent of the radiation normally used in this type of procedure.

