UMass Memorial selects Transformative Healthcare as primary provider of non-emergency transportation

Will also serve as additional 911 emergency provider for UMass Memorial

We are honored to partner with UMass Memorial to serve the people of Worcester and the surrounding communities and look forward to growing this partnership for years to come,” — Charles T. Lelon, CEO of Transformative Healthcare

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMass Memorial Health Care has entered into a new multi-year agreement where Transformative Healthcare, LLC will serve as the primary provider of non-emergency transportation. Transformative will also be an additional medical transportation provider supporting UMass Memorial’s Worcester 911 contract and supplying additional ground and critical care transport in support of UMass Memorial Life Flight.

Transformative will be adding a new critical care transport (CCT) ambulance to the UMass Memorial fleet as part of its agreement. The vehicle will be stationed at a UMass Memorial designated campus when not transporting patients.

“We are excited to partner with Transformative Healthcare as we continue to strenghthen our pre-hospital system of care and patient transfer needs,” said Jack Bailey, SVP for Clinical Services at UMass Memorial Medical Center. “As this past year has shown us, every organization in the country needs to have a robust team of providers, working in partnership, to deliver the critical services necessary for safe and effective healthcare and efficient operation. That is especially true for emergency medical response organizations.”

"UMass Memorial is the premier healthcare provider in Central Massachusetts and becoming a partner with them is a tremendous opportunity for Transformative Healthcare," said Charles T. Lelon, CEO of Transformative Healthcare. "Transformative is committed to bringing unrivaled growth opportunities – professional, educational, and personal - to our staff in Central Mass.

The organizations expect to have the new vehicles on the road and responding by June 1.

About UMass Memorial Health Care

UMass Memorial Health Care is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts with more than 12,900 employees and 1,670 physicians, many of whom are members of UMass Memorial Medical Group. Our member hospitals and entities include UMass Memorial – Clinton Hospital, UMass Memorial – HealthAlliance Hospital, UMass Memorial – Marlborough Hospital, UMass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial – Community Healthlink, our behavioral health agency. With our teaching and research partner, the University of Massachusetts Medical School, our extensive primary care network and our cancer, diabetes, heart and vascular, orthopedic and surgery programs, UMass Memorial delivers safe, high-quality and compassionate care.



About Transformative Healthcare

Company Highlights

• Leading medical transportation & logistics company in Massachusetts,

New Hampshire and Maine

• 1,500+ clinicians & professionals

• More than 150 years serving our communities

• 2,500+ Facilities served

• Millions of patients served

Transformative Healthcare delivers cost efficient, quality patient outcomes by optimizing how patients and data move through the healthcare system. We create customized partnerships for municipal 911 emergency response, inter-facility medical transportation, patient testing, vaccine administration, remote monitoring and logistics services. Our proprietary software and analytics improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.

End-to-End COVID-19 Solutions at Scale

Transformative Healthcare launched mobile & onsite COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration services in 2020 to serve major organizations. We proudly support the risk management & return-to-work strategies of state governments, municipalities, skilled-nursing & assisted living facilities, private universities & colleges, and corporations.

Transformative Healthcare is proud to support the Commonwealth’s ‘Stop the Spread’ campaign and bring COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs to the most vulnerable populations. The company’s COVID-19 resulting, tracking and reporting solutions have assisted Massachusetts to be at the forefront of pandemic management and response.

