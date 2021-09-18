Derby Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A503206

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2021 @ Approx. 2146 hours

STREET: Railroad St

TOWN: Brighton, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cross St

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ ACCUSED: Jenifer Poulin

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front/Rear End Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single

vehicle crash at the intersection of Railroad St and Cross St in the Town of

Brighton, VT. Investigation revealed Jenifer Poulin (37) to have been operating

the vehicle at the time of the crash. Subsequent investigation revealed Poulin

to have been under the influence of intoxicants and she was taken into custody

for suspicion of DUI. Poulin was transported to the Vermont State Police

Barracks in Derby for processing and was later release on a citation to appear

in court.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2021 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.