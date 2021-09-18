Derby Barracks / DUI Crash
CASE#: 21A503206
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2021 @ Approx. 2146 hours
STREET: Railroad St
TOWN: Brighton, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cross St
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ ACCUSED: Jenifer Poulin
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front/Rear End Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single
vehicle crash at the intersection of Railroad St and Cross St in the Town of
Brighton, VT. Investigation revealed Jenifer Poulin (37) to have been operating
the vehicle at the time of the crash. Subsequent investigation revealed Poulin
to have been under the influence of intoxicants and she was taken into custody
for suspicion of DUI. Poulin was transported to the Vermont State Police
Barracks in Derby for processing and was later release on a citation to appear
in court.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2021 1000 hours
