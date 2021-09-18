Middlesex Barracks/ Theft From a Motor Vehicle- UPDATE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE/ UPDATE
CASE#: 21A303425
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 at 0815 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Road, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle; Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Melanie Sargent
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: Stephen Markle
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alexandria, VA
VICTIM: Kathleen Murphy-Moriarty
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 17th, 2021 State Troopers identified Melanie Sargent of Plainfield, VT as the primary
suspect in this case. Troopers responded to Sargent's residence, and subsequent
investigation lad to Sargent's arrest. Troopers later executed a search warrant
of Sargent's residence and vehicle, finding numerous stolen items related to
this case.
Sargent was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Washington
County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303425
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 at 0815 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Road, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Stephen Markle
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alexandria, VA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle at a residence on Center Road in Middlesex. The offender stole a wallet as well as several other items. The credit card from the wallet was subsequently used to make purchases at Walmart in Berlin and at Cumberland Farms in Montpelier.
The State Police is seeking the public's help with identifying the suspect/vehicle in the attached photos. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual should call the State Police in Middlesex at (802)229-9191.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648