Middlesex Barracks/ Theft From a Motor Vehicle- UPDATE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE/ UPDATE

       

CASE#: 21A303425

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                           

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 at 0815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Road, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle; Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Melanie Sargent                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Stephen Markle

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alexandria, VA

 

VICTIM: Kathleen Murphy-Moriarty

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 17th, 2021 State Troopers identified Melanie Sargent of Plainfield, VT as the primary

suspect in this case. Troopers responded to Sargent's residence, and subsequent

investigation lad to Sargent's arrest. Troopers later executed a search warrant

of Sargent's residence and vehicle, finding numerous stolen items related to

this case.

 

Sargent was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Washington

County Superior Court, Criminal Division.  

 

Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303425

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                          

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/21 at 0815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Road, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

 

ACCUSED: N/A                                        

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: Stephen Markle

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alexandria, VA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle at a residence on Center Road in Middlesex. The offender stole a wallet as well as several other items. The credit card from the wallet was subsequently used to make purchases at Walmart in Berlin and at Cumberland Farms in Montpelier.

 

The State Police is seeking the public's help with identifying the suspect/vehicle in the attached photos. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual should call the State Police in Middlesex at (802)229-9191.

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

Middlesex Barracks/ Theft From a Motor Vehicle- UPDATE

