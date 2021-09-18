Submit Release
WYDOT paving work on I-80 may cause delays

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to pave a small section of I-80 starting on Monday, weather permitting.

Work will begin in the passing lane (left lane) of the eastbound lanes at about mile marker 359.3. Motorists can expect lane closures, reduced speed limits and other potential delays through this work zone.

Starting Tuesday, weather permitting, crews will be paving the right lane of the same section. A detour will be in place for motorists wanting to take exit 359A to Interstate 25 south (Fort Collins) using exit 358 to West Lincolnway. Motorists should give themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

In any work zone, motorists should avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.

This work is expected to be complete before Sept. 24. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.

 

