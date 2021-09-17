Solvay expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Solvay, an advanced materials and specialty chemicals provider, today announced the completion of an expansion to its current operations in Greenville County. The expansion will create 30 new jobs.

Located at 7139 Augusta Road in Piedmont, Solvay’s expansion includes the recently acquired Cytec Engineered Materials and increases the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

With the project now complete, Solvay is working toward qualifying products to meet customer-specific requirements. Individuals interested in joining the Solvay team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Greenville County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with site preparation.

QUOTES

“The thermoplastic composites solutions that will be manufactured in our Greenville facility will help our energy, aerospace and automotive customers achieve better environmental responsibility and affordability by offering more lightweight solutions that deliver superior performance.” -Solvay President of Growth Platforms Mike Finelli

“Solvay’s expansion is yet another example of the unparalleled success companies are finding in South Carolina. We thank Solvay for their continued partnership with our state and look forward to their future growth in Greenville County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has a rich history in the chemical production sector, and today’s announcement by Solvay shows that this industry continues to flourish in the Palmetto State. We congratulate Solvay on this expansion and thank them for their commitment to South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re pleased that Solvay is once again expanding operations in Greenville County. Solvay is a leader in our business community and a world-class manufacturer, and we appreciate their investment here. Their decision is an important affirmation of our continued focus on advanced manufacturing and on supporting existing industry.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows