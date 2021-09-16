The records could reveal new details about what the leader of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and top officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said to each other as the state executed a complex plan to bail the power company out from the financial consequences of crimes.
You just read:
California's high court wants answers on secret messages between Newsom’s staff and PG&E regulators
