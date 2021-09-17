Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A203390

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/30/21 1559 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin County

VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct by electronic communication

ACCUSED: Christopher Danaher

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VICTIM: Lance Martel

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin County, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2021, The Vermont State Police was contacted

by Lance Martel who advised Christopher Danaher, 35, of Essex, had been

continually harassing him through various electronic means. Through the

investigation, probable cause was found to charge Danaher with Disorderly

Conduct. On September 17, 2021 Troopers made contact with Danaher and issued him

a citation ordering him to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal

Division on October 11, 2021 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 11, 2021 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742