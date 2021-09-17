Williston Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203390
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/30/21 1559 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin County
VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct by electronic communication
ACCUSED: Christopher Danaher
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VICTIM: Lance Martel
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin County, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2021, The Vermont State Police was contacted
by Lance Martel who advised Christopher Danaher, 35, of Essex, had been
continually harassing him through various electronic means. Through the
investigation, probable cause was found to charge Danaher with Disorderly
Conduct. On September 17, 2021 Troopers made contact with Danaher and issued him
a citation ordering him to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal
Division on October 11, 2021 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 11, 2021 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston VT, 05495
Phone - 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742