SAVHERA, DFW WELLNESS COMPANY, CO-HOSTS EVENT HONORING TRAFFICKING SURVIVORS

Savhera is a premium social impact wellness company providing dignified employment to trafficking survivors.

Savhera and NYC-based anti-trafficking organization Beauty for Freedom co-host a mixed media exhibition supporting survivors of human trafficking.

At Savhera, we observe the resilience of survivors every single day. We are excited for the community to get to experience it, too, at The Art of Freedom!” — Vanessa Bouché, Founder + CEO

PLANO, TX, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savhera PBC, a premium social impact wellness brand that provides economic empowerment to trafficking survivors, has partnered with Beauty for Freedom to host a mixed-media exhibit--The Art of Freedom--that supports survivors of human trafficking.

“At Savhera, we observe the resilience of survivors every single day. We are excited for the community to get to experience it, too, at The Art of Freedom!” said Vanessa Bouché, Founder + CEO of Savhera.

In 2020, Beauty for Freedom partnered with local DFW anti-trafficking non-profits UnBound North Texas, Traffick 911, and Valiant Hearts to provide art therapy to the survivors they serve. The result was a collection of empowering artwork which will be showcased at the event. 100% of the sales of the survivor artwork will go directly to them.

The exhibit will also feature artwork by local Dallas artists Not.Travis and ThanxZoe. A percentage of the sales from the professional artists will be donated to participating anti-trafficking organizations.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation and sensationalization about trafficking. What gets lost is the encouraging and hopeful stories about the strength, courage, and tenacity of the overcomers. This event is a celebration of new beginnings, of healing, of rebirth,” said Bouché.

The event will be held on Tuesday, September 28th, 6-9 pm with a private press preview from 4-6 pm at The Gallery at the Legacy in Plano.