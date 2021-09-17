Submit Release
Sept. 15 Cruiser Fire Was Intentionally Set 

DRACUTDracut Fire Chief David Brouillette, Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today that the fire that destroyed two cruisers behind the Dracut Police Wednesday night was intentionally set and the person believed to be responsible does not pose a public safety threat at this time.

A joint investigation by the Dracut Fire Department, Dracut Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office determined that an accelerant was used to ignite one cruiser at about 9:00 pm on Sept. 15, causing catastrophic damage to that vehicle and the one next to it. Dracut Police officers were responding to multiple emergency calls simultaneously at the time of the incident.

Shortly after the incident, investigators spoke with a woman in the area of the scene and conducted an interview. Based on that interaction, she was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and Dracut Police expect to seek criminal charges. Investigators are not seeking any other suspects in this case.

