Readiness and Emergency Management News & Updates

Please access the U.S. Department of Education’s Readiness and Emergency Management (REMS) Technical Assistance Center’s September 2021 Newsletter for information on National Preparedness Month, Topic-Specific Resources Web Pages: Rapid Assessment, Recovery, and Shelter-In-Place, Improving School Climate Through the Use of Culture and Climate Assessments, and information about Hosting a Regional In-Person or Virtual Training By Request.

REMS TA September 2021 Newsletter

For further information or assistance with emergency management, contact the Maine School Safety Center.

 

