I-11 Lane Closures Scheduled For Paving Operations Restrictions To Take Place Between Wagon Wheel and Lake Mead Parkway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 through Oct. 4 southbound Interstate 11 will be reduced to two lanes while crews place crumb rubber as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $12.7 million upgrade project between Wagon Wheel Drive and Lake Mead Parkway.

The same around the clock restrictions will be in place on the northbound lanes between Monday, Oct. 4 and Tuesday, Oct. 19.

To accommodate the work, several overnight ramp closures will also be in effect. Adjacent ramps will not be closed at the same time.

For the southbound work, the following ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day:

From Thursday, Sept. 22-Tuesday, Sept 28

The eastbound I-215 ramp southbound I-11

The southbound Horizon Drive on- and offramps

From Wednesday, Sept. 29-Monday, Oct. 4

The southbound College Drive on- and off-ramps

The southbound Wagon Wheel Drive on- and off-ramps

The southbound Boulder Highway onramp

For the northbound work, the following ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day:

From Wednesday, Oct. 6-Tuesday, Oct. 12

The northbound Wagon Wheel on- and offramps

The northbound Boulder Highway offramp

The northbound College on- and offramps

From Wednesday, Oct. 13-Tuesday, Oct. 19

The northbound Horizon on- and offramps

The northbound I-11 to westbound I-215/Lake Mead Parkway offramp

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.