I-11 Lane Closures Scheduled For Paving Operations
I-11 Lane Closures Scheduled For Paving Operations Restrictions To Take Place Between Wagon Wheel and Lake Mead Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 through Oct. 4 southbound Interstate 11 will be reduced to two lanes while crews place crumb rubber as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $12.7 million upgrade project between Wagon Wheel Drive and Lake Mead Parkway.
The same around the clock restrictions will be in place on the northbound lanes between Monday, Oct. 4 and Tuesday, Oct. 19.
To accommodate the work, several overnight ramp closures will also be in effect. Adjacent ramps will not be closed at the same time.
For the southbound work, the following ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day:
From Thursday, Sept. 22-Tuesday, Sept 28
- The eastbound I-215 ramp southbound I-11
- The southbound Horizon Drive on- and offramps
From Wednesday, Sept. 29-Monday, Oct. 4
- The southbound College Drive on- and off-ramps
- The southbound Wagon Wheel Drive on- and off-ramps
- The southbound Boulder Highway onramp
For the northbound work, the following ramps will be closed from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day:
From Wednesday, Oct. 6-Tuesday, Oct. 12
- The northbound Wagon Wheel on- and offramps
- The northbound Boulder Highway offramp
- The northbound College on- and offramps
From Wednesday, Oct. 13-Tuesday, Oct. 19
- The northbound Horizon on- and offramps
- The northbound I-11 to westbound I-215/Lake Mead Parkway offramp
Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.