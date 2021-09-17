Mr. Mike Lindell Visits the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office

Submit Release
Friday, September 17, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Today, Mr. Mike Lindell of My Pillow, Inc. visited the Secretary of State’s Office. Our team discussed several topics that were of concern to Mr. Lindell and other citizens.

 

Even though Mr. Lindell indicated that Alabama has the best elections system he has seen and that our state has the safest election procedures of all of the 50 states, he still has some questions he would like to have answered.  We will be looking forward to his next visit in our state.

 

It is always encouraging when our office is recognized for working diligently to ensure accessibility, security, and integrity in our state’s election processes. Every Alabamian should be proud that Alabama was recognized as the gold standard for election administration for the first time in our state’s history by the Concerned Women for American Legislative Action Committee.  We will continue to work with those like Mr. Lindell and other concerned citizens to provide complete transparency.

 

 

