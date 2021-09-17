Free Legal Assistance for North Carolina Disaster Survivors
Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties who were affected by Tropical Storm Fred.
Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the Disaster Legal Aid hotline at 866-219-5262. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours on Monday and Thursday are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Apply for help online at www.legalaidnc.org/get-help/self-help-library/disaster-relief.
The service is operated by Legal Aid of North Carolina, a statewide, nonprofit organization that provides free legal services in civil matters to low-income people.
Legal Aid may be able to help survivors in the following ways:
- Clarify home ownership/heir property
- Assist with benefits applications and appeals processes
- Support victims of fraudulent contractors or assist with landlord disputes
- Provide insurance policy assistance
- Assist community groups that support long-term recovery
For more information about Tropical Storm Fred recovery in North Carolina, visit fema.gov/disaster/4617. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.