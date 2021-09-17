Quantum Assurance International Announces Insurtech Acquisition
In our commitment to democratize insurance and provide agents with the tools they need to compete in the digital marketplace, we are excited to announce that Quantum Assurance International will be acquiring insurtech Quotehound Inc.
In our commitment to democratize insurance, we are excited to announce that Quantum Assurance International will be acquiring insurtech Quotehound Inc.
This acquisition will help agents compete in the digital space and will have a positive impact on businesses across the country.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc, the leading insurtech agency activator today further enhanced it’s support system for agents in it’s announcement to acquire insurtech Quotehound Inc., a digital lead solutions company. This acquisition strengthens Quantum’s commitment to helping agencies succeed and providing them with the tools they need to scale in the modern market.
— Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International
Quotehound Inc, is an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with multiple insurance companies and local insurance agents across the United States. They leverage internal and external technology to deliver performance-based marketing in the form of leads, clicks and calls. Quotehound's business model allows its partners to build scalable marketing plans and deliver an agency’s ideal customer to them from across the country using proprietary technology and formulas. Acquiring Quotehound will better connect Quantum agents with the most cutting-edge lead marketing strategies and aligns with Quantum’s vision to provide agents with an ecosystem that supports high-volume new business growth.
“We are committed to serving agents and consumers as we transform how clients experience insurance in the digital marketplace. This acquisition will help agents compete in the digital space and will have a positive impact on businesses across the country as they broaden their reach and better meet the needs of the modern client.” – Justin Eggar, CEO, Quantum Assurance International.
Jeff Shi, a Quantum cofounder, is joining in the acquisition by stepping into a new role as CEO of Quotehound.
“The Quotehound team is committed to supporting agents with the vital tools they need to stay relevant and succeed in a highly competitive environment. Agents deserve transparency as they build their digital marketing plans and we look forward to partnering with them to fuel their growth.” – Jeff Shi, CEO, Quotehound
Shi’s new role at Quotehound will work to bolster their organization's impact on the industry as they continue to seek ways to disrupt and improve the insurance world. Quantum expects the acquisition to close later this quarter.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
Connect with Quantum Assurance on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quantum-assurance-international/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QuantumAssurance/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdua0bd60YLxqmFzynjIT7g
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quantumassurance/?hl=enTikTok: @quantumassurance
About Quotehound:
The Quotehound team provides transparent and industry leading marketing solutions to insurance agencies across the country. We fuel the growth of your agency by empowering you to broaden your geographical reach and build client relationships in the digital space. To learn more about Quotehound, please visit: https://www.quotehound.com
Connect with Quotehound on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quotehoundusa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/quotehoundusa
Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance
abby.thoresen@quantumassurance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn