NDDOT wins regional transportation award

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) received a regional award for the new Long X Bridge located in western North Dakota. The award was announced at the America’s Transportation Awards, held at the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials conference on Sept. 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The project won in the Operations Excellence category which recognizes projects that deliver a more reliable, well-functioning, and safer transportation system through operational solutions.

“This project is a great example of why our state highway system continually ranks among the best in the nation,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Thank you to the hundreds of individuals who invested time and talent in this project, creating a safer and more suitable bridge for western North Dakota.”

The Long X Bridge project included a complete bridge replacement, highway construction and the addition of a wildlife crossing built under U.S. Highway 85 south of the bridge, giving wildlife a safe place to cross and reducing the chance of a highway crash.

“Building this four-lane bridge when accompanied by the corresponding four-lane of Highway 85 is a life changing as well as a lifesaving event for those that live and work in western North Dakota,” said North Dakota State Senator Dale Patten in his nomination letter.

In the past, trucks striking the top of the bridge were a frequent occurrence, often closing the bridge for days while crews inspected and repaired the damage. These temporary closures resulted in detours up to 100-miles long, adding considerable time and cost to move people and products across the state. The new Long X Bridge is a concrete bridge that features four, 12-foot driving lanes with a median in the center, eliminating the overhead bridge beams and accommodating larger truck loads.

Visit americastransportationawards.org to learn more about the nominees and to view the awards presentation.

Photos are available here: Published Assets (nd.gov)

Contact: David Finley drfinley@nd.gov