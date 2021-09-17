More about Man Arrested in Americus Homicide Investigation

Americus, GA (September 17, 2021) – On Friday, September 17, 2021, the GBI arrested Carlos Santana Washington, 38, of Americus, for one count of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Battery. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the GBI Region 3 Office was requested by the Americus Police Department to assist with an investigation at the Kings Inn Motel located in the 1100 Block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus, Georgia. While at the scene, first responders found Nicole Ileia Keys, 38, of Americus unresponsive. Keys was taken to the Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center where she later died.

While at the scene, Americus PD officers saw Washington running from the scene and arrested him after a short pursuit. Washington was arrested on outstanding warrants and was also charged with attempting to elude a police officer and numerous traffic charges. Washington is currently in the Sumter County Jail.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI at 229-931-2439 or Americus Police Department at 229-924-4102. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.