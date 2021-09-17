Northbound Casino Center Onramp Closing for Six Weeks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Several restrictions are scheduled next week along I-515 (US 95), including a six-week closure of the northbound Casino Center Boulevard onramp, as the Nevada Department of Transportation embarks on the next phase of its $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project.

The closures are needed to relocate barrier rail in preparation of shifting northbound I-515 traffic to the center lanes.

The restrictions are as follows:

Sunday night, 9/19

I-515 NB reduced to one lane, Eastern Ave. to Las Vegas Blvd., 11 p.m.- 6 a.m. Monday night, 9/20

I-515 NB reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd. to I-15, 11 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday night, 9/21

I-515 SB reduced to one lane, I-15 to Las Vegas Blvd. midnight - 5 a.m. Wednesday night, 9/22

Eastern Ave onramp to I-515 NB closed 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Las Vegas Blvd onramp to I-515 NB closed 1 a.m.- 6 a.m. (Thursday morning)

Thursday night, 9/23

Casino Center Blvd. onramp to I-515 NB closed at 11 p.m. for six weeks

I-515 NB reduced to one lane, Eastern Ave to I-15, 11 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Las Vegas Blvd. onramp to I-515 NB closed 11 p.m.- 3 a.m.

Casino Center Blvd. onramp to NB I-515 closed 11 p.m.- 3 a.m.

Starting Friday morning, Sept. 24, I-515 will continue to have two travel lanes in each direction between Eastern Avenue and I-15. All lanes will be pushed to the southbound side of the freeway as work continues on the northbound side.

The project is designed to extend the near-term service life of the viaduct, portions of which were built nearly 60 years ago. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.