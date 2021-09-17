Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,014 in the last 365 days.

JIM RIDLING CELEBRATES 13 YEARS AS INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Contact: Jennifer Bowen (334) 269-3550

9/17/2021

Commissioner Jim Ridling is celebrating 13 years with the Alabama Department of Insurance.

Ridling joined the department in September 2008. He is Alabama’s longest-serving Commissioner of Insurance and the longest-serving appointed Insurance Commissioner in the nation.

Originally appointed by Governor Bob Riley, he was reappointed by Governor Robert Bentley in 2011 and by Governor Kay Ivey in 2017.

Ridling and his wife have lived in Montgomery since 1987. Throughout his time in Alabama, he has served the community on numerous boards, including the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Jackson Hospital, the Montgomery Airport Authority and the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

For more about Commissioner Ridling, click here.

You just read:

JIM RIDLING CELEBRATES 13 YEARS AS INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.