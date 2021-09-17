Microbe Formulas and Boise State Football Fan Zone Activated

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Teams Up with Boise State University Football

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas is excited to announce that as a new partner of Boise State University Athletics, they are sponsoring the biggest home game of the year — Oklahoma State! The game is this Saturday, September 18th, at 7:00 pm. Microbe will have a booth set up in the Ford Fan Zone that will feature a prize wheel, a picture backdrop, giveaways, swag, t-shirts, and more.

Those who stop by the booth (located in the Hall of Fame Plaza) have the opportunity to enter into a monthly giveaway put on by Microbe Formulas and Boise State, now through March 1st 2022. As an added bonus, Microbe is giving out 100 bottles of their flagship product, Mimosa Pudica Seed, to the fans who say hello.

Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas and recent BSU graduate, shares, “With Boise State being the center of the Boise community and Microbe Formulas’ focus being to bring awareness to the masses about health, this partnership will be nothing but successful.”

Local TV stations, such as KTVB, and local radio stations, such as KBOI, KTIK, and the Bronco Radio Network, will be onsite promoting Microbe and Boise State’s joint message of restoring hope and health.

“I’m very excited for Saturday,” says Brennan Rooks, Microbe Creative Director and former BSU student. “BSU games are special: the passion, the sea of blue, the game. And now I’m not just attending as a fan but as an employee of a company sponsoring the game. Now that’s cool.”

The partnership between Microbe Formulas and Boise State University doesn’t stop at Albertsons Stadium. ExtraMile Arena is where they will continue to support BSU athletics during the college basketball season that starts Tuesday, November 9th.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas at shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.